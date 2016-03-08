Frito Lay Sunflower Seeds
Home/Snacks/Frito Lay Sunflower Seeds

Frito Lay Sunflower Seeds

Original | 2 oz | Starts at $1.59
Classic flavor with all the fun of eating sunflower seeds.
Get this delivered
SkuSN-FRILYORGNL-2OZ
Size2 oz
Type/varietalSnacks

You May Also Like