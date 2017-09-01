Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Tostito's Salsa

More By Tostito's

Saucey / Other / Snacks / Condiments

Tostito's Salsa – Traditional Mexican Salsa

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Mildly spicy, chunky tomato salsa.

More By Tostito's

You May Also Like

Often Bought With