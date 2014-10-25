Clif Bar
Home/Snacks/Clif Bar

Clif Bar

Macadamia Nut | 2.4 oz bar | Starts at $2.75
Roasted macadamia nuts and chunks of white chocolate. Need we say more?
Get this delivered
SkuSN-CLIFMACA-MD
Size2.4 oz bar
Type/varietalSnacks

You May Also Like