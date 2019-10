Pringles – Cheddar Cheese

1.4 oz From $ 2.49

5.68 oz From $ 2.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

They didn't use just any cheese flavor in these crisps. They went with cheddar – the king of cheeses. So you could even say it’s a royal flavor. It’s so majestically good, you might not want to mention it to your lactose-intolerant friends.