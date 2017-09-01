Beer
Pilsner
Light Lager
India Pale Ale
Belgian & French Ale
Ciders
American Ale
Stout
Specialty Beer
Light Hybrid Beer
German Wheat & Rye Beer
Belgian Strong Ale
Sour Ale
All
Wine
Red Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon
Pinot Noir
Red Blend
Malbec
All
White Wine
Sauvignon Blanc
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
Riesling
All
More Wines
Rosé
Champagne & Sparkling
Sake
All
Spirits
Whiskey & Scotch
Vodka
Tequila & Mezcal
Rum
Gin
Cordials, Liqueurs & Bitters
Cocktails & Combos
Bourbon Whiskey
Irish Whiskey
Single Malt Scotch
Blanco / Silver Tequila
Reposado Tequila
Añejo Tequila
All
Gifts
More
Mixers
Snacks
Tobacco
Log In
Sign Up
Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
More By Funyons
Saucey
/
Other
/
Snacks
/
Chips
Funyuns – Onion Flavored Rings
3 oz
From
$2.69
6 oz
From
$4.49
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Check Availability
Check Availability
More By Funyons
Funyuns
Onion Flavored Rings
6 oz
You May Also Like
Munchies
Cheese Fix
3 oz
Doritos
Salsa Verde
3 oz
Pringles
Cheddar Cheese
5.68 oz
Cheetos Puffs
Cheese Puffs
3 oz
Cheeto's Crunchy
Original
3 oz
Fritos
Original Corn Chips
3 oz
Fritos Twists
Honey Bbq
4.25 oz
Ruffles
Sour Cream & Onion
3 oz
Lay's Chips
Barbeque
3 oz
Cheeto's Crunchy
Flamin' Hot
3 oz
Doritos
Nacho Cheese
11 oz
Pringles
Sour Cream & Onion
5.68 oz
Funyuns
Onion Flavored Rings
6 oz
Doritos
Cool Ranch
3 oz
Ruffles
Cheddar & Sour Cream
3 oz
Doritos
Nacho Cheese
3 oz
Ruffles
Queso Cheese
3 oz
Pringles
Original
5.68 oz
Doritos
Cool Ranch
11 oz
Doritos
Spicy Nacho
11 oz
Pringles
Ranch
5.68 oz
Lay's Chips
Classic
3 oz
Lay's
French Onion Dip
15 oz
Pringles
BBQ
5.68 oz
Ben & Jerry's
Milk & Cookies
1 Pint
Often Bought With
Munchies
Cheese Fix
3 oz
Cheetos Puffs
Cheese Puffs
3 oz
Ruffles
Cheddar & Sour Cream
3 oz
Cheeto's Crunchy
Original
3 oz
Bread & Butter
Chardonnay
750 ml
Doritos
Cool Ranch
11 oz
Cheeto's Crunchy
Flamin' Hot
3 oz
Doritos
Salsa Verde
3 oz
Doritos
Cool Ranch
3 oz
Tropicana
Orange Juice
32 oz
Doritos
Nacho Cheese
3 oz
Lay's Chips
Barbeque
3 oz
Doritos
Nacho Cheese
11 oz
Häagen-Dazs
Vanilla
1 Pint
Pringles
Original
5.68 oz
Ruffino
Prosecco
750 ml
Pringles
Sour Cream & Onion
5.68 oz
Kit Kat
King Size Chocolate Bar
Single
Fritos
Original Corn Chips
3 oz
Santitas Tortilla Chips
Mexican Tortilla Chips
11 oz
Lay's Kettle Cooked
Jalapeno
3 oz
Cheetos Crunchy
XXTRA Flamin' Hot
3.5 oz
Lay's Chips
Salt & Vinegar
3 oz
Pringles
Ranch
5.68 oz
Lay's Chips
Flamin' Hot
3 oz
Sign up
Login
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Mixers
More
Gifts
Blog
FAQs