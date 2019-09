Fritos – Chili Cheese

4.25 oz From $ 2.88

3 oz From $ 2.89

9.25 oz From $ 4.79 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

The popularity of FRITOS® corn chips puts this iconic snack in a class of its own. This classic snack is still satisfying fans after more than 80 years and adds even more flavor to your corn chips with chili cheese deliciousness.