Chex Mix Traditional
Home/Snacks/Chex Mix Traditional

Chex Mix Traditional

Snack | 4 oz | Starts at $3.49
Pretzels, rye chips and mini breadsticks combined with a unique seasoning blend for a one-of-a-kind snack.
Get this delivered
SkuSN-C35116-4OZ
Size4 oz
Type/varietalsnacks

You May Also Like