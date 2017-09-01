Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Lindt Dark Truffles Bag

More By Lindt Chocolate

Saucey / Other / Snacks / Candy

Lindt Dark Truffles Bag – Truffles Candy

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

The choclate that will melt your heart!

More By Lindt Chocolate

You May Also Like

Often Bought With