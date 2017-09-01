Beer
Pilsner
Light Lager
India Pale Ale
Belgian & French Ale
Ciders
American Ale
Stout
Specialty Beer
Light Hybrid Beer
German Wheat & Rye Beer
Belgian Strong Ale
Sour Ale
All
Wine
Red Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon
Pinot Noir
Red Blend
Malbec
All
White Wine
Sauvignon Blanc
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
Riesling
All
More Wines
Rosé
Champagne & Sparkling
Sake
All
Spirits
Whiskey & Scotch
Vodka
Tequila & Mezcal
Rum
Gin
Cordials, Liqueurs & Bitters
Cocktails & Combos
Bourbon Whiskey
Irish Whiskey
Single Malt Scotch
Blanco / Silver Tequila
Reposado Tequila
Añejo Tequila
All
tobacco
Gifts
More
Mixers
Snacks
Tobacco
Log In
Sign Up
Sign Up
Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Cart
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
More By Sprite
Saucey
/
Other
/
Mixers
/
Soft Drinks
Sprite – Lemon Lime Soda
20 oz
From
$2.49
1 L
From
$2.99
2 L
From
$2.99
1.25 L
From
$3.50
6 Pack 12 oz
From
$4.50
6 Cans
From
$4.99
12 Pack 12 oz
From
$7.79
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Check Availability
Check Availability
Delicious lemon lime soda!
More By Sprite
Sprite
Lemon Lime Soda
2 L
Sprite
Lemon Lime Soda
1 L
Sprite
Lemon Lime Soda
20 oz
Sprite
Lemon Lime Soda
12 Pack 12 oz
Sprite
Lemon Lime Soda
6 Cans
Sprite
Lymonade
20 oz
A&W Diet
Root Beer
20 oz
Sprite
Tropical Mix
20 oz Bottle
Sprite
Lemon Lime Soda
1.25 L
Sprite
Lemon Lime Soda
8.5 oz
Sprite
Zero
20 oz
Sprite
Zero
2 L
You May Also Like
Sprite
Lemon Lime Soda
20 oz
Dr Pepper
Original
20 oz
Sprite
Lemon Lime Soda
12 Pack 12 oz
Coca Cola
Diet
6 Cans 12 oz
Stirrings Margarita
Premium Margarita Mix
25.4 oz
Fiji
Water
1 L
Coca Cola
Diet
20 oz Bottle
Sprite
Lemon Lime Soda
1 L
Gatorade
Fruit Punch
20 oz
Sprite
Lemon Lime Soda
2 L
Glaceau Smartwater
Water
1 L
VYBES Mind+Body Function
Strawberry Lavender 15mg Hemp CBD
420 ml
Ocean Spray
Cranberry Juice Cocktail
32 oz
Tropicana
Orange Juice
32 oz
Coca Cola
Mexican
12 oz Bottle
Canada Dry
Ginger Ale
2 L
Coors
Light
18 Cans
Ice
Frozen Water
7 lbs
Camarena
Silver Tequila
750 ml
Coca Cola
Classic
2 L
Butterfield Station
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Canada Dry
Ginger Ale
1 L
Coca Cola
Classic
1 L
Ballast Point
Grapefruit Sculpin IPA
6 Bottles
Often Bought With
MORE
Morning Recovery
1 Shot
Suntory Toki
Japanese Whisky
750 ml
Fireball
Cinnamon Whisky
750 ml
Ocean Spray
Cranberry Juice Cocktail
32 oz
Marlboro
Gold
Pack
Canada Dry
Club Soda
1 L
Lime
A Real Lime
Single
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
750 ml
Jameson
Irish Whiskey
750 ml
Tito's
Handmade Vodka
1.75 L
Apothic
Winemaker's Red Blend
750 ml
Josh Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Stella Artois
Belgian Pilsner
12 Bottles
Bulleit
Frontier Whiskey
750 ml
La Marca
Prosecco
750 ml
Natural American Spirit
Yellow
Pack
Joel Gott
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Camel
Crush
Pack
Smirnoff
Vodka
750 ml
White Claw
Variety Pack
12 Cans
Bogle
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Parliament
Blue
Pack
Jack Daniel's
Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey
750 ml
Ice
Frozen Water
7 lbs
Corona
Extra
12 Bottles
Pacifico
Pilsner
12 Bottles
Sign up
Login
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Mixers
More
Gifts
Blog
FAQs