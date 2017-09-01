Beer
Pilsner
Light Lager
India Pale Ale
Belgian & French Ale
Ciders
American Ale
Stout
Specialty Beer
Light Hybrid Beer
German Wheat & Rye Beer
Belgian Strong Ale
Sour Ale
All
Wine
Red Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon
Pinot Noir
Red Blend
Malbec
All
White Wine
Sauvignon Blanc
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
Riesling
All
More Wines
Rosé
Champagne & Sparkling
Sake
All
Spirits
Whiskey & Scotch
Vodka
Tequila & Mezcal
Rum
Gin
Cordials, Liqueurs & Bitters
Cocktails & Combos
Bourbon Whiskey
Irish Whiskey
Single Malt Scotch
Blanco / Silver Tequila
Reposado Tequila
Añejo Tequila
All
Gifts
More
Mixers
Snacks
Tobacco
Log In
Sign Up
Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
More By Sprite
Saucey
/
Other
/
Mixers
/
Soft Drinks
Sprite – Lemon-Lime Soda
20 oz
From
$2.49
1.25 L
From
$3.50
6 Pack
From
$4.50
6 Cans
From
$4.99
12 Pack
From
$7.79
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Check Availability
Check Availability
The delicious alternative to cola! Sprite
More By Sprite
A&W Diet
Root Beer
20 oz
Sprite
Lemon-Lime Soda
20 oz
Sprite
Carbonated Drink
2 L
Sprite Zero
Coke Soda Shop
20 oz
Gatorade Thirst Quencher
Lime Cucumber
32 oz
Sprite
Lemon-Lime Soda
6 Pack
Sprite
Carbonated Drink
1 L
Sprite Zero
Coke Soda Shop
2 L
You May Also Like
Sprite
Lemon-Lime Soda
6 Cans
Coca-Cola
Classic
12 Pack
Sprite
Carbonated Drink
1 L
Sprite
Carbonated Drink
2 L
Sprite
Lemon-Lime Soda
6 Pack
Seven Up
Diet Soda
2 L
Gatorade
Cool Blue
20 oz
San Pellegrino
Blood Orange
6 Cans
Coke Zero 6 Pk 12 Oz Can
Coke Soda Shop
6 Pack
Mentos
Mixed Fruit Rolls Candy
1.2 oz
Solo Party Cups 50 Count 9 Oz
Plastic
50 Pack
Diet Coke
Diet Cola
12 Pack
Starburst
Fruit Chews
Single
Dole
Pineapple Juice
6 Pack (6 oz)
Real Lime Juice
Juice from a Lime
8 oz
Ice
Frozen Water (3lbs)
3.1 lbs
Rose's Lime Juice
Sweetened Lime Juice
12 oz
Red Bull
Gives You Wings
4 Cans
Cups
Colors Vary
50 Pack
Canada Dry
Ginger Ale
2 L
Doritos
Spicy Nacho
3 oz
Smart Water
Electrolyte Infused Water
33.8 oz
Doritos
Nacho Cheese
11 oz
Squirt
Pepsi Soda Shop
2 L
Often Bought With
Coca-Cola
Classic
12 Pack
Pringles
BBQ
5.68 oz
Arrowhead
Mountain Spring
1 L
New Amsterdam
Pineapple Vodka (1.75L)
1.75 L
Red Bull
Gives You Wings
4 Cans
Camel
Filters
Pack
Smirnoff
American Vodka
1.75 L
Casamigos
Tequila Blanco
750 ml
Svedka
Swedish Vodka
1.75 L
Marlboro
Gold Label
Pack
Ice
Frozen Water (7lbs)
7 lbs
Camel
Crush
Pack
Tito's Handmade Vodka
Gluten Free
1.75 L
Parliament
Filters
Pack
Lime
A Real Lime
Single
Tito's Handmade Vodka
Gluten Free
750 ml
Gatorade Thirst Quencher
Lime Cucumber
32 oz
Sprite Zero
Coke Soda Shop
20 oz
Sprite Zero
Coke Soda Shop
2 L
Sign up
Login
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Mixers
More
Gifts
Blog
FAQs