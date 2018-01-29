Bundaberg – Ginger Beer

Deliver ASAP to
In addition to “Bundaberg” being a very fun word to say, this Australian ginger beer is a delightful little sipper that’s delicious on its own or as a key player in mixed drinks and cocktails. Made from Oz-grown ginger and sugarcane. Pro tip: Before you open a bottle of Bundaberg, hold the bottle upside down to ensure the real ginger bits are evenly distributed throughout the beverage.

  • 3 years ago

    Such a great tasting ginger beer. Not too sweet, and not too Spicey. It pairs well with vodka as a good Moscow mule!

