Ice – Frozen Water
Frozen H2O.
- 3 years ago
The ice was good d, is still good and it is coldThe ice was good d, is still good and it is coldAGAngelika G.
- 3 years ago
As frosty and clear as an unblemished glacier.As frosty and clear as an unblemished glacier.TTTaryn T.
- 3 years ago
It was solid water.It was solid water.RHRaymond H.
- 3 years ago
I never hobestly thought ice could be like this: cold, refreshing, nade me grab a dishtowel to hold my cup. Made every beverage taste like freedom. I think I even sawa bald eagle fly by.I never hobestly thought ice could be like this: cold, refreshing, nade me grab a dishtowel to hold my cup. Made every beverage taste like freedom. I think I even sawa bald eagle fly by.SBStephen B.
- 3 years ago
Not a lot of flavor, very cold, overall fine for ice.Not a lot of flavor, very cold, overall fine for ice.SFShaun F.
- 3 years ago
Nice is ice !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Nice is ice !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!PAPedro A.
- 3 years ago
What a godsend. I added ice to my order after I'd originally placed it, after finding out there was none in my freezer. The customer service rep was able to extemporize and rewrite my order to include it in record time. I don't ieven think there was much/any delay.What a godsend. I added ice to my order after I'd originally placed it, after finding out there was none in my freezer. The customer service rep was able to extemporize and rewrite my order to include it in record time. I don't ieven think there was much/any delay.TCTim C.
- 3 years ago
Perfect timing. Thank you guys !!Perfect timing. Thank you guys !!FMFred M.
- 3 years ago
I love frozen water, this totally hit the spot. I wasn't expecting it to be so cold, but saucey never disappoints- tasted just like mom used to make back in the homeland. It did melt when I left it out on the counter for only a little bit but it was chill while it lasted. Those other companies are just imitations and their ice tastes like freezer burn. I actually added it to some warm liquid and it enhanced the drink more than I ever thought it could. 10 out of 10 would try ice again. I will definitely be recommending it to all of my friends and I can't wait to try the bag with fluoride added. Wish I had the recipe!I love frozen water, this totally hit the spot. I wasn't expecting it to be so cold, but saucey never disappoints- tasted just like mom used to make back in the homeland. It did melt when I left it out on the counter for only a little bit but it was chill while it lasted. Those other companies are just imitations and their ice tastes like freezer burn. I actually added it to some warm liquid and it enhanced the drink more than I ever thought it could. 10 out of 10 would try ice again. I will definitely be recommending it to all of my friends and I can't wait to try the bag with fluoride added. Wish I had the recipe!TKTiara K.