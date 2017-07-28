GTS Kombucha Third Eye Chai
Home/Mixers/GTS Kombucha Third Eye Chai

GTS Kombucha Third Eye Chai

Organic Raw Kombucha | 16 oz | Starts at $4.99
Flavors similar to a chai tea latte mixed with pumpkin spice. Replaces the caffeine with alcohol.
Get this delivered
SkuMX-G31442-16OZ
Size16 oz
Type/varietalmixers

You May Also Like