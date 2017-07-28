Champagne Flute
Home/Mixers/Champagne Flute

Champagne Flute

20 Plastic Flutes | 5.5 oz | Starts at $13.99
Clear plastic Champagne flutes. Washable and reusable.
Sold Out
Get this delivered
Brand/companyamscan
SkuMX-C52102-55OZ
Size5.5 oz
Stylechampagne
Type/varietalMixers

You May Also Like