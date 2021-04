Zing Zang – Bloody Mary Mix

32 oz From $ 6.99

6 Cans 8 oz From $ 10.99

64 oz From $ 15.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This first place award-winning Bloody Mary Mix is a peppery blend, thick and turbo charged. Low in sodium and calories, tastes great with or without your favorite vodka.