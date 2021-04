Bittermilk No. 2 – Tom Collins With Elderflowers & Hops

Not just your grandma's Tom Collins, we've made a refreshing Collins with floral & citrus notes. Mixes best with light spirits. Build equal parts No.2 & Gin or Vodka in a glass w/lots of ice & soda