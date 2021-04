Baja Michelada Cups – Caliente Mix

Single From $ 2.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

A Michelada is made with beer, lime juice, assorted sauces, spices, tomato juice and chili peppers. Micheladas is a exceptional blend of spices meticulously chosen to improve the flavor of your favorite beer or cocktail. Enjoy Caliente Mix for those who like it hot!