Snapple – Mango Madness

16 oz From $ 2.16

20 oz From $ 2.41

32 oz From $ 2.45

16 oz From $ 2.49

4 Pack 16 oz From $ 2.94

6 Bottles 16 oz From $ 2.94 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Not just Tea anymore, Snapple’s in the juice game. Step one, get a 16oz Snapple Mango Madness. Step two, mix with a shot of vodka and a splash of sour mix. Step three, prepare your tongue to do the tango with mango.