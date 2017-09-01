Mr and Mrs T – Piña Colada Mix

1 L From $ 6.39

1.75 L From $ 7.19

Serve up some fun at your next party or gathering with the premium, quality ingredients in Mr & Mrs T cocktail mixers. Available in an assortment of flavors from sweet to savory, Mr & Mrs T mixers are a guaranteed crowd pleaser. The Piña Colada Mix delivers fresh island taste with a blend of rich pineapple and smooth coconut flavors. All mixers are ready to be mixed with your favorite spirits or enjoyed as a virgin cocktail, and this 1 L bottle is the perfect size for entertaining. Mix cocktails like a pro with t