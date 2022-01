Collins – Moscow Mule Cocktail Mix

32 oz From $ 7.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

We are proud to introduce a new flavor, Moscow Mule, to our line of Collins cocktail mixer products. Made with real sugar and juices, we work hard to make sure Collins embodies integrity. Our goal is to offer our customers quality cocktails they can easily enjoy in their own homes.



Made with Real Sugar

Contains Juice

No high fructose corn syrup

Just add vodka