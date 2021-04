Home Smart – Medium Trash Bags

10 Pack From $ 2.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

After taking a particularly foul bag of trash outside, you reach under the sink to replace the trash bag. Your hand dips into the box, but your fingers just hit cardboard. No worries, we've got you covered with this box of 10 medium trash bags from Home Smart. Sit back, relax, and have a drink, we'll see you in 30 minutes.