Ritter Sport – Milk Chocolate with Butter Biscuit

3.5 oz From $ 3.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Butter Biscuit bar contains a true one-off: a perfectly square butter biscuit. Made especially for this bar, it is baked with an extra portion of butter then fitted exactly into its bed of cocoa mousse and firm milk chocolate. It's almost a shame to eat it. Almost.