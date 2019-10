Ritter Sport – Dark Chocolate with Whole Hazelnuts

In case anyone is still in the dark about the secret behind this chocolate bar, it is the many hazelnuts you can already see outlined in the firm dark chocolate: hand-picked and roast to a golden brown. But why not try it for yourself and see whether it puts all other varieties in the shade.