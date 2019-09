Ritter Sport – Milk Chocolate with Honey Salt Almonds

What does the RS Honey Salt Almonds have that other chocolate doesn't? A bit of honey? A touch of salt? Whole almonds? Here's a clue: All three! It’s the combination of these three ingredients plus RITTER SPORT's crunchy milk chocolate that makes the Honey Salt Almonds so uniquely delicious.