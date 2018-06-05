Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Fernet Branca Bitters Liqueur – Bitters Liqueur
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
91 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Dark brown with an orange cast; fresh peppermint aromas are very distinctive; a huge blast of menthol assaults the palate with a drying bitter herb finish.
More By Fernet
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos