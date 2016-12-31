Bacardi Superior
Home/rum/Bacardi Superior

Bacardi Superior

White Rum (1.75L) | 1.75 l | Starts at $22.99
Made in USA. Filtered through charcoal and aged in white oak. 80 Proof
Get this delivered
Brand/companybacardi
SkuNY-BACSP-750ML
Size1.75 l
Stylelight
Type/varietalrum