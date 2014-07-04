Coca-Cola Classic
Carbonated Drink | 2 l | Starts at $2.99
Fizzy brown sugar never tasted so good. Add booze and tinkling ice cubes.
Brand/companythe coca-cola company
SkuMX-COCAC-2L
Size2 l
Stylecoke
Type/varietalMixers

