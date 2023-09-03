Michelob Ultra – Light Lager
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
American Lager. Made with imported pale two-row and Munich six-row barley, select grains and a pure cultured yeast strain. 4.2%
More By Michelob
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
13 Reviews
- 3 weeks agoChris P. - Verified buyer
- 3 weeks agoSavitri L. - Verified buyer""
- 3 months agoChris P. - Verified buyer
- 3 months agoChris P. - Verified buyer
- 5 months agoChris P. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoChris P. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoChris P. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoMichael B. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoChris P. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoChris P. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Best low carb Beer period!Best low carb Beer period!Anthony G. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
It’s greatThe low carbs and calories are worth itElvia R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
!!!!!Alex M. - Verified buyer