Bud Light Lime – Light Lager
Bud Light is always found where good times are being had, from music festivals, to sporting events, to Friday nights at the bar. Bud Light Lime is a Premium light beer that combines all the drinkability of Bud Light with the taste of fresh squeezed lime. This is sure to quench your thirst for something different.
- 1 year ago
Very niceJust the perfect amount of lime.Jennifer L. - Verified buyer