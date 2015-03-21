Gordon's
London Dry Gin | 750 ml | Starts at $15.49
Possibly the most famous brand of gin. Made from secret recipe kept for over 240 years, includes handpicked juniper berries. 37.5% ABV
Brand/companygordon's
SkuGN-GORDN-750
Size750 ml
Stylegin
Type/varietalGin

