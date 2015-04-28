Beer
Home
/
Gin
/
Dit Krahn
Dit Krahn
Gin
|
750 ml
|
Starts at
$34.49
Remarkably smooth with a vast flavor set including: juniper, coriander and grapefruit. Thai aromatics, such as basil and ginger, are on the nose. 80 proof.
Check Availability
Get this delivered
Check Availability
Sku
GN-DITKRN-750
Size
750 ml
Type/varietal
Gin
