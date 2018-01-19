Deliver ASAP to
Saucey Gift Bag

Saucey Gift Bag – Black Linen Bag (750ml)

A sleek black linen gift bag perfect for gifting a single bottle of wine or spirit.

Ratings & Reviews

  • Great high quality gift bag, totally worth the extra $5

    BS
    Brittanie S.

  • My mom really enjoyed this for mother's day. she specifically requested I order wine for saucey again. You guys make everything great. This packaging really made the gift - I'm glad I got it this year again for her!

    CB
    Cecily B.