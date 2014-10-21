Pernod
Home/Specialty/Pernod

Pernod

French Liquor | 750 ml | Starts at $30.99
Authentic French aperitif with subtle essences of star anise. 80 Proof
Get this delivered
Brand/companypernod
Rating88
SkuSP-PERNOD-750
Size750 ml
Stylespecialty
Type/varietalSpecialty

You May Also Like