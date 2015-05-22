Hakutsuru
Home/Sake/Hakutsuru

Hakutsuru

Draft Sake | 300 ml | Starts at $11.49
A great match with asian or western cuisine this Sake has a light smooth taste. 14% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companyhakutsuru
Regionkansai
SkuSP-HAKUT-SK
Size300 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalSpecialty

You May Also Like