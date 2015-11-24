Gran Gala
Home/Specialty/Gran Gala

Gran Gala

Orange Liqueur | 750 ml | Starts at $24.39
A rare blend of VSOP Italian Brandy infused with fresh oranges. 40% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companygran gala
SkuSP-GRAGL-750ML
Size750 ml
Stylespecialty
Type/varietalSpecialty

You May Also Like