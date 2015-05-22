Gekkeikan
Sake | 750 ml | Starts at $9.99
Herbaceous with hints of grapefruit and a light earthiness. Well-balanced with a clean, medium finish. 15% ABV
Brand/companygekkeikan
Regioncalifornia
SkuSP-GEKKEI-SK
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalSpecialty

