“I wasn’t born there, perhaps I’ll die there. There’s no place left to go, San Francisco…” The gold rush took this fishing village and turned it into one of the greatest cities in the world. It’s always been a breeding ground for innovation and entrepreneurship. Since its inception, The Paris of the West, built on 43 hills is a magnet for the fortune seekers, artists, writers and immigrants. The West’s epicenter for finance, tech and culture; known for the fog but home to remarkable vision that has given the world too much to mention. Oh and it’s also a wonderful place to drink.

“In San Francisco, Prohibition was only a rumor.” said Daniel Okrent. With the ports and the grape growers up north, San Fran was still living right while the rest of the country were thirsty victims of that horrid federal law. It’s important to give respect where it’s due. Raise your glass. A toast to San Francisco. Much obliged.