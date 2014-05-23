“Chicago is one town that won’t let you down. It’s my kind of town.” If Sinatra sings about your city it’s definitely a special place. Lake Michigan’s favorite child is blessed with 26 miles of public beaches, 552 parks and a public transportation system that most American cities can learn from. Home to almost 3 million people, The Windy City has been the epicenter for American innovation since the very beginning. The first cell phone, Playboy, the first skyscraper, Cracker Jacks, Twinkies, Walt Disney, deep dish pizza, Kanye… All birthed in Chicago and the list goes on and on.

That said it’s no surprise that Chicago has always brought that vision and progressive thinking to their drinking. During the dark days of prohibition the best place one could exist was Chi-Town. Hundreds of bars remained open but they went above and beyond giving their speakeasies food service, live bands and shows. Over a span of 4 years 227 gangsters died while delivering libations to the good people of Chicago. In 1927 Al Capone made nearly 60 million dollars in just selling illegal booze. That’s $814,376,878 in today’s America… So Chicago, here’s to your relentless dedication. Thank you for being you.