Craftmans V Cutter
Home/Tobacco/Craftmans V Cutter

Craftmans V Cutter

Cigar Cutter | single | Starts at $6.49
The perfect V cutter, for the best cut on your cigar.
Get this delivered
Brand/companycraftsman's bench
SkuTB-CRAV-SINGLE
Sizesingle
Styleaccessories
Type/varietalTobacco

You May Also Like