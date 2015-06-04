Koval
Home/Whiskey & Scotch/Koval

Koval

Bourbon | 750 ml | Starts at $52.99
100% organic grains and aged in new charred barrels. Vanilla notes, toasted grain and light char smoke are soft on the palate.
Get this delivered
SkuWS-KOVBRB-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhiskey

You May Also Like