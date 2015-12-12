FEW Rye
FEW Rye

Rye Whiskey | 750 ml | Starts at $67.99
Generous rye content married with the sweetness of corn. Patiently aged in air-dried oak barrels for spicy character. 46.5% ABV
SkuWS-FEWRY-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhiskey

