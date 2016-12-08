Sofia Mini Can
Home/Champagne & Sparkling/Sofia Mini Can

Sofia Mini Can

Blanc de Blancs | single | Starts at $9.99
This is a promotional item to go along with Sofia Rosé and Sofia Blanc de Blanc 750ml orders.
Get this delivered
SkuSW-S29393-SINGLE
Sizesingle
Type/varietalchampagne & sparkling wine

You May Also Like