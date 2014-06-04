Segura Viudas
Spanish Cava | 750 ml | Starts at $15.49
Spain. Crisp cider flavors with 'leesy' notes of nuts, flowers and toast. 12% ABV
SkuSW-SEGU-SC
Size750 ml
Type/varietalChampagne & Sparkling Wine

