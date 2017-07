Rotari Rose

Brut Champagne/Sparkling | 750 ml | Starts at $ 20.49

90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST #43 TOP 100 WINE ENTHUSIAST 2013! This is our top rated Rose under $22! Light touches of peach, cranberry & pink grapefruit segue to creamy foam & warm touches of baked bread.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability