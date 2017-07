Piper Heidsieck

Extra Dry Champagne | 750 ml | Starts at $ 47.99

89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. More boldly yeasty than the brut, the non vintage Piper-Heidsieck Extra Dry has an intriguing note of coconut in the nose; a more approachable, less austere, style.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability