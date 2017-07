Piper Heidsieck Sublime Demi Sec

Demi-Sec Champagne/Sparkling | 750 ml | Starts at $ 60.43

91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Outstanding with desserts, the non-vintage Piper-Heidsieck Cuvee Sublime is tantalizingly sweet with a hint of creaminess; pair with creme brulee and watch the sparks fly.

