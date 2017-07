Moet & Chandon Brut Rose

Brut Champagne/Sparkling | 750 ml | Starts at $ 61.99

91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Traditional but exciting style of dry rose, designed for dinner; the Moet & Chandon Brut Rose has a copper color, toasty aromas, firm texture and subtle fruit and spice flavors.

