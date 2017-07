Mirabelle by Schramsberg Brut Rose

Brut Champagne/Sparkling | 750 ml | Starts at $ 30.83

93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. A ros� with serious intentions, the Mirabelle Brut Rose has a delicate pink hue and floral strawberry and spicy yeast roll aromas; offers raspberry, Gala apple and fig flavors.

