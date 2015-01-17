Menage A Trois
Menage A Trois

Prosecco | 750 ml | Starts at $17.49
Floral nose with refreshing citrus and green apple flavors that lead to a smooth crisp finish. 11.5% ABV.
SkuSW-MENATR-PRSC
Size750 ml
Type/varietalChampagne & Sparkling Wine

