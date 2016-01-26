Le Vigne Di Alice
Home/Champagne & Sparkling/Le Vigne Di Alice

Le Vigne Di Alice

Prosecco | 750 ml | Starts at $27.99
Italy. Distinct fruit and floral scent with fresh and delicate fruit flavors. 11.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuSW-LEVG-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalChampagne & Sparkling Wine

You May Also Like